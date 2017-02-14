Maryland House moves toward expanding attorney general's power to sue Trump administration
The House of Delegates on Tuesday advanced a measure that would let Attorney General Brian Frosh sue the federal government without Gov. Larry Hogan 's permission, nearly assuring the measure's final passage on Wednesday. The Maryland General Assembly has moved swiftly in the past two weeks to expand the power of the attorney general to initiate lawsuits against the federal government, prompted by Republican President Donald Trump 's controversial executive orders.
