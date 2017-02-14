Maryland House moves toward expanding...

Maryland House moves toward expanding attorney general's power to sue Trump administration

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The House of Delegates on Tuesday advanced a measure that would let Attorney General Brian Frosh sue the federal government without Gov. Larry Hogan 's permission, nearly assuring the measure's final passage on Wednesday. The Maryland General Assembly has moved swiftly in the past two weeks to expand the power of the attorney general to initiate lawsuits against the federal government, prompted by Republican President Donald Trump 's controversial executive orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Mon joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Sun Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec '16 Wildchild 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,273 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC