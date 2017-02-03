Maryland Hall president to retire after 21 years
Linnell Bowen sits in her office among some of her favorite pieces of local art and awards she has earned as president of Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts . Her eyes moving around the room, she settles on one award in particular: The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County Annie Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec '16
|Pence of Tides
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC