Maryland Governor Blasts Attorney General Powers Expansion
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday sharply criticized a resolution passed by the General Assembly this week to empower the attorney general to sue the federal government without his permission - a resolution passed swiftly by the Democrat-led legislature due to concerns that President Donald Trump's policies could hurt Maryland. Hogan, speaking on WBAL-AM's "The C4 Show," described the resolution as "horrible" and "crazy."
