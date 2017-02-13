Maryland Governor Announces Funding f...

Maryland Governor Announces Funding for Lower Eastern Shore

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

SALISBURY , Md.- During a day-long visit to the Eastern Shore of Maryland on Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced state funding for several Lower Eastern Shore initiatives. At a press conference held at the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce in downtown Salisbury, the governor was joined by Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver, Salisbury Mayor Jacob Day, and state and county officials for the funding announcement, which includes $1 million for Salisbury's Downtown Revitalization Plan , as well as nearly $29 million for projects across Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... 23 hr joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Sun Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec '16 Wildchild 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC