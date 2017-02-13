Maryland Governor Announces Funding for Lower Eastern Shore

SALISBURY , Md.- During a day-long visit to the Eastern Shore of Maryland on Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced state funding for several Lower Eastern Shore initiatives. At a press conference held at the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce in downtown Salisbury, the governor was joined by Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver, Salisbury Mayor Jacob Day, and state and county officials for the funding announcement, which includes $1 million for Salisbury's Downtown Revitalization Plan , as well as nearly $29 million for projects across Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester counties.

