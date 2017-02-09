Maryland GOP senators walk off floor over

Republican senators walked off the floor Thursday in protest after their motion to delay the vote of a controversial measure was denied. Senate Joint Resolution 5 called the Maryland Defense Act of 2017 would allow Maryland's Attorney General to sue the federal government for actions that may pose a threat to the health or welfare of residents with respect to things such as ensuring the availability of affordable health care and protecting residents against illegal and unconstitutional federal immigration and travel restrictions.

