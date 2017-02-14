Maryland General Assembly Again Considers Registration Requirement For Common Ownership Communities
House Bill 41 now pending in the Maryland General Assembly would require condominiums, homeowner associations and cooperative housing corporations to register annually with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation. Similar to a bill that was filed during the 2016 session but did not pass, the proposed law would require registration information that includes the name and contact information for each officer, board member, and property manager, along with such other information as the Department might require.
