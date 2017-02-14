Maryland Democrats press for Flynn-Ru...

Maryland Democrats press for Flynn-Russia probe

Maryland Democratic lawmakers whose committees have jurisdiction over foreign policy and investigations on Tuesday urged a probe into the resignation of national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn and the full scope of the Trump administration 's dealings with Russia .

