Maryland Democrats Lash Out Against DeVos, Hogan

3 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

In response to today's confirmation of U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Maryland Democrats in Annapolis unveiled a plan they say is aimed at protecting the state's schools from privatization. House Speaker Mike Busch and other lawmakers were joined by other Democratic lawmakers and officials with the Maryland State Education Association, the state's largest teachers union.

