Maryland Citizens, AG Join Lawsuits Against Travel Order

16 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

A refugee resettlement group based in Silver Spring, Maryland, has joined the legal fight against President Donald Trump's executive order blocking travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations in the Middle East and Africa. HIAS - represented by the ACLU, and joined by eight other plaintiffs - filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Maryland's Southern Division against Trump and members of his administration, including Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

