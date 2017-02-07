Maryland bills would ban, study early...

Maryland bills would ban, study early childhood suspensions

Read more: Education Week

Students of color and students with disabilities in prekindergarten through second grade are disproportionately suspended at a higher rate than their peers, according to a state schools report. Sen. Will Smith, D-Montgomery, is sponsoring an early childhood suspension and expulsion prohibition bill, which will ban prekindergarten through second grade suspensions.

