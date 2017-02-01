Maryland AG seeks data on how order is being executed
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is asking the Department of Homeland Security for information about how the U.S. is implementing President Donald Trump's order restricting refugees and immigration in the state. Frosh sent a letter Wednesday, asking for information about lawful permanent U.S. residents with a Maryland address; people with student, travel or work visas, and people in the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.
Read more at WMDT.
