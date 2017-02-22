Man Who Shot Up Maryland Hotel Room G...

Man Who Shot Up Maryland Hotel Room Gets 15 Years in Prison

Wednesday Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

A California man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting up a western Maryland hotel room, sending bullets into two occupied rooms nearby. He says he was high on crystal meth and hallucinating that monsters were coming through the walls of his room at a Hampton Inn last March.

