Man Who Shot Up Maryland Hotel Room Gets 15 Years in Prison
A California man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting up a western Maryland hotel room, sending bullets into two occupied rooms nearby. He says he was high on crystal meth and hallucinating that monsters were coming through the walls of his room at a Hampton Inn last March.
