Man shot by D.C. officer had robbed woman at drug rehab center, court documents say

A man who was shot and wounded by a D.C. police officer Tuesday morning had stolen a purse from a woman inside a drug rehabilitation center in Anacostia, and had been chased by two other patrons, police said in newly filed court documents. Moments before the shooting, an arrest affidavit says, officers confronted the suspect as he held a black handgun, later determined to be a pellet gun, in his right hand and the stolen purse in his left hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.