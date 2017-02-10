Man shot by D.C. officer had robbed woman at drug rehab center, court documents say
A man who was shot and wounded by a D.C. police officer Tuesday morning had stolen a purse from a woman inside a drug rehabilitation center in Anacostia, and had been chased by two other patrons, police said in newly filed court documents. Moments before the shooting, an arrest affidavit says, officers confronted the suspect as he held a black handgun, later determined to be a pellet gun, in his right hand and the stolen purse in his left hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Thu
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC