Man found dead at National Harbor as CPAC kicks off

A man is believed to have jumped to his death Thursday from a parking garage at Maryland's National Harbor as conservatives from across the country gathered at the resort for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. Officer Tyler Hunter of the Prince George's County Police Department said "at this point we are ruling this death investigation a suicide."

