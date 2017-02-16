Long Story Short: Fighting bad gun laws
Last week I spoke up to protect our 2nd Amendment Rights against HB 159 - Weapon-Free Higher Education Zones. This law will ban all guns on college campuses in Maryland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dundalk Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC