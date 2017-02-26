Legislative session crosses halfway mark

The annual 90-day period of crafting new laws reached the 45-day milestone Friday. The session, so far, has been remarkably quiet - promising a frenetic six weeks ahead as lawmakers rush to pass a wide variety of measures before adjourning on April 10. Legislators have a full plate this year, with ample hot-button issues to consider, such as whether to implement a paid sick leave policy statewide and what to do about the approaching end to a moratorium on fracking in Maryland.

