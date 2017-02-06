Lawsuit by Md. juvenile 'lifers' allowed to move forward
A federal judge will allow to move forward a lawsuit alleging that Maryland's parole system is unconstitutional for juveniles sentenced to life in prison. In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Ellen L. Hollander denied the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed last year by the ACLU of Maryland.
