Judge's ruling in Melania Trump libel suit leaves Maryland blogger standing alone
A Maryland judge dismissed first lady Melania Trump's defamation claims against an online tabloid, ruling that Trump should not have filed the matter in the Washington suburb of Montgomery County, according to court records filed Thursday. The ruling won't necessarily end the litigation against the online Daily Mail.
