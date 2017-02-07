Jason Matthew Scaletta v. State of Ma...

Jason Matthew Scaletta v. State of Maryland

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Theft of property over $1,000 Accused of presenting a fraudulent military document to Support Services for Veterans' Families , a veteran's charity, so that he could obtain $3,148.64 to pay his rent and utilities, Jason Matthew Scaletta, appellant, was convicted of theft of property over $1,000 and using ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab, below.

