James Edward Jackson v. State of Maryland
Criminal procedure -- Recalling witness to the stand -- Police officer Convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Prince George's County, of four counts of theft and a related conspiracy count, James Edward Jackson, appellant, claims that the trial court abused its discretion by allowing the State to recall a police officer to the ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab, below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|17 hr
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Sun
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC