It's up to Maryland leaders to bring real fairness to the state's bail system
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Bail bond operations across the street from the central booking facility in Baltimore . MARYLAND ATTORNEY GENERAL Brian E. Frosh got the ball rolling for bail reform with a legal opinion that challenged the constitutionality of a system in which a defendant's bank account determines whether they are jailed before trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC