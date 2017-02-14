Is the Left Playing with Fire Again?

To those who lived through that era that tore us apart in the '60s and '70s, it is starting to look like "deja vu all over again." And as Adlai Stevenson, Bobby Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey did then, Democrats today like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are pandering to the hell-raisers, hoping to ride their energy to victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.