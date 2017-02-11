Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying ...

Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Maryland a Sanctuary State

Proponents of illegal immigration in Maryland are hoping to get the state, or at least some of its counties, to follow California's lead and become a sanctuary for illegal aliens . Maryland's largest immigrant advocacy group plans to push for legislation in Montgomery and Prince George's counties that affirms protections for undocumented immigrants, a measure similar to one that spawned a bitter debate and executive veto in Howard County this week.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,463

Location hidden
#1 3 hrs ago
advocates? they are criminal supporters who have no values of law and need to be punished as the criminals they are. illegals nor their supporters have anything of value to advocate for.
Pessimistic1

“Watching the world go by.....”

Since: Jan 17

98

Location hidden
#2 19 min ago
tomin cali wrote:
advocates? they are criminal supporters who have no values of law and need to be punished as the criminals they are. illegals nor their supporters have anything of value to advocate for.
Agree! What part of "ILLEGAL" don't people understand? If you support, or aid, illegal immigrants, YOU become a criminal as well. It's called by many names....aiding & abetting, accomplice, obstruction of justice, harboring a fugitive/criminal, etc., etc.
Offering "sanctuary" to illegals is itself illegal, and all those involved should be arrested, prosecuted, and upon conviction, punished with maximum sentences.
