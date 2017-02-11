Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Maryland a Sanctuary State
There are 2 comments on the RedState story from 21 hrs ago, titled Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Maryland a Sanctuary State. In it, RedState reports that:
Proponents of illegal immigration in Maryland are hoping to get the state, or at least some of its counties, to follow California's lead and become a sanctuary for illegal aliens . Maryland's largest immigrant advocacy group plans to push for legislation in Montgomery and Prince George's counties that affirms protections for undocumented immigrants, a measure similar to one that spawned a bitter debate and executive veto in Howard County this week.
#1 3 hrs ago
advocates? they are criminal supporters who have no values of law and need to be punished as the criminals they are. illegals nor their supporters have anything of value to advocate for.
#2 19 min ago
Agree! What part of "ILLEGAL" don't people understand? If you support, or aid, illegal immigrants, YOU become a criminal as well. It's called by many names....aiding & abetting, accomplice, obstruction of justice, harboring a fugitive/criminal, etc., etc.
Offering "sanctuary" to illegals is itself illegal, and all those involved should be arrested, prosecuted, and upon conviction, punished with maximum sentences.
