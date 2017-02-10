Hogan On Trump: Governor 'Focused On Solving Maryland Problems'
Many Democrats in Maryland have been calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to be more vocal in his criticisms of his fellow Republican, President Donald Trump. In a visit to 98 Rock's "Justin, Scott and Spiegel," Hogan said he's not interested in taking a side on something he doesn't see as affecting the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|23 hr
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC