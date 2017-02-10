Hogan On Trump: Governor 'Focused On ...

Hogan On Trump: Governor 'Focused On Solving Maryland Problems'

Many Democrats in Maryland have been calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to be more vocal in his criticisms of his fellow Republican, President Donald Trump. In a visit to 98 Rock's "Justin, Scott and Spiegel," Hogan said he's not interested in taking a side on something he doesn't see as affecting the state.

