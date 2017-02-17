Hogan blasts expansion of Maryland attorney general's powers

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday sharply criticized a resolution passed by the General Assembly this week to empower the attorney general to sue the federal government without his permission - a resolution swiftly approved by the Democrat-led legislature due to concerns that President Donald Trump 's policies could hurt Maryland. Hogan, speaking on WBAL-AM's "The C4 Show," described the resolution as "horrible" and "crazy."

