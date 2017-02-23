Guinness fights local brewers

Earlier this month, international liquor conglomerate Diageo announced plans to open a new Guinness brewery and taproom in in Relay, Md. The $50 million brewery-taproom facility would be the first Guinness-making operation on U.S. soil in over 60 years and bring in an estimated 70 jobs , according to Diageo.

