Guinness enters Maryland lawmakers' beer debate
State lawmakers are faced with competing proposals to change the rules for breweries, which have exploded in popularity in recent years as drinkers turn away from mass-produced corporate beers in favor of craft brews. And there's a big new player in the debate this year: Diageo, the international liquor giant that owns the Guinness beer brand and plans to open a brewery and taproom in an old rum bottling plant in Arbutus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC