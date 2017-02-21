Fourth Circuit Upholds Maryland's Ban...

Fourth Circuit Upholds Maryland's Ban On So-Called "Assault Weapons"

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld Maryland's law banning certain so-called "assault weapons" in a decision likely revive the debate over gun control and the scope of the Supreme Court's prior rulings on the issue: A Federal appeals court upheld Maryland's ban on assault rifles, concluding that the powerful military-style guns outlawed by the measure are not entitled to protection under the Second Amendment. The 10-4 ruling, issued by the entire Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, reverses a decision by a smaller panel of judges from the court last year that called the law's constitutionality into question.

