Former Owner of O.C. Jamboree Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges
BALTIMORE , Md The former owner of O.C. Jamboree in West Ocean City has pleaded guilty to producing child pornogrpahy. The office of the U.S. Attorney for Maryland says David Edward Weatherholtz, age 57, of Berlin, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to two counts of producing child pornography.
