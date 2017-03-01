Former NAACP head Ben Jealous eyeing a run for Maryland governor

The former president of the NAACP, Ben Jealous, is "seriously" weighing a run for Maryland governor in 2018, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Alluding to the current state of America under a new Trump administration, Jealous says that he began to ask himself if there was more he could do after ending a five-year stint as head of the NAACP in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.