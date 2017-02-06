Firms Bumped as Finalists for Pot Licenses Fight for Answers

Two Maryland companies say the state is wrongly refusing to explain why they were abruptly bumped off a list of 15 finalists to be licensed to grow medical marijuana in the state. Green Thumb Industries and Maryland Cultivation and Processing have asked a Baltimore judge to decide whether the state is abusing the "deliberative process privilege," which allows internal deliberations among members of a state commission to be kept secret.

