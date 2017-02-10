Fire departments rescuing patients fr...

Fire departments rescuing patients from costly ER trips

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Washington Times

In the 15 minutes after firefighters and a nurse knocked at Thelma Lee 's Maryland townhouse, they checked her blood pressure, told her what foods would keep her blood sugar from skyrocketing and set up an appointment - and a ride - to visit her primary-care physician. They also changed the battery in her chirping fire alarm and put a scale in her bathroom so she could monitor her weight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Thu DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec '16 Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec '16 Alec 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,655 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC