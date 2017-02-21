February 21, 2017 - Maryland PSC advances 200 MW community solar...
Maryland utility regulators recently advanced a pilot project that is expected to attract up to 200 MW of community solar over three years. In the Feb. 15 decision, the Maryland Public Service Commission ordered its staff to set up a schedule as quickly as possible to get the program underway.
