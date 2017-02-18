Environmentalists propose strict new ...

Environmentalists propose strict new measures to curb Maryland forest loss

21 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

More than 14,450 acres of Maryland's forests have disappeared to development in the past eight years, and conservationists say that's the good news. Now, as the economy rebounds, environmentalists are seeking a stronger state law to prevent further degradation of one of the best filters of Chesapeake Bay pollution - contiguous forests that once blanketed the state.

