Disparities in university system has spurred lawsuit that cost Maryland $2.2M in attorney fees
Advocates for Maryland's historically black colleges sued the state for running a segregated university system more than a decade ago. Now, with the 2006 lawsuit back in federal court, the costs are again piling up for the Maryland Higher Education Commission.
