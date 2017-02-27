Despite Black Caucus Challenges, Maryland Senate Confirms Lottery Director in 27-17 Vote
The Maryland Senate confirmed the state's lottery director Monday night, more than 21 months after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him. Some senators expressed confidence in his experience during hearings on his appointment.
