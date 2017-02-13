Cost of overdose drug could hamper access in Maryland and elsewhere
The price of a drug that has saved the lives of more than 800 people overdosing on heroin or other opioids in Baltimore is rising rapidly. The antidote known as naloxone revives addicts after they've stopped breathing, with either a simple spray in their nose or an injection.
