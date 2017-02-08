Contractor indicted on charges of ste...

Contractor indicted on charges of stealing defense documents

10 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A federal grand jury in Maryland has indicted a government contractor on charges that he stole reams of highly classified documents. Harold Martin, 52, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Maryland on Wednesday on 20 counts of willful retention of national defense information.

