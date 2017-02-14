City Council president, members back Ellison for DNC chairman
Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young and a majority of council want Rep. Keith Ellison to be the Democratic National Committee's next chairman. Ellison, a congressman from Minnesota, is facing former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez of Maryland and eight others who want to lead the party as it tries to recover from November's election losses.
