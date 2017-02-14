City Council president, members back ...

City Council president, members back Ellison for DNC chairman

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young and a majority of council want Rep. Keith Ellison to be the Democratic National Committee's next chairman. Ellison, a congressman from Minnesota, is facing former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez of Maryland and eight others who want to lead the party as it tries to recover from November's election losses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Mon joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Sun Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec '16 Wildchild 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,258 • Total comments across all topics: 278,877,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC