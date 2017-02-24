Children's Playhouse of Maryland to Present Disney's the Lion King, Jr.

The Children's Playhouse of Maryland, Inc., in residence at CCBC Essex, opens its spring season with Disney's The Lion King, Jr. Performances will be given weekends March 4-5, 11-12, and 18- 19. Additional shows will be held at 4:30 p.m. March 4, 12 and 18 and at 7 p.m. March 11. *The 4:30 p.m. show March 12 is a special Sensory-friendly performance. **The 1 p.m. show on March 18 will be sign language interpreted by students in the CCBC Catonsville American Sign Language certificate program.

