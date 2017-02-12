Charles County man's body found along Chesapeake Bay shoreline

The body of a Maryland man who went missing after a fishing boat capsized on the Potomac River in November was found Saturday evening along the Chesapeake Bay shoreline in Hacksneck, Va. Roger Grissom, 52, was found 63 miles from where the boat sank in Maryland during bad weather, said Candy Thomson, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police.

