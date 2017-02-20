Central Maryland inmates launder bras for a cause
After laundering 1,800 bras, Central Maryland Correctional Facility inmates carefully folded the garments and placed them in boxes destined for Maryland women's shelters. The process was part of the "Bras for a Cause" event organized by Plaza Ford in Bel Air.
