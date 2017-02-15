Bill pits bears against bees as Maryland lawmakers seek to protect hives

The Cumberland Republican even wore a Pooh T-shirt and as he testified in favor of a bill that would permit people to kill or wound black bears if one of the animals threatened a bee colony. "I know you came in here talking about Winnie the Pooh, but the gist of the bill is that you can shoot him," the Anne Arundel County Republican said during the House committee hearing this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.