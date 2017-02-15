Bill pits bears against bees as Maryland lawmakers seek to protect hives
The Cumberland Republican even wore a Pooh T-shirt and as he testified in favor of a bill that would permit people to kill or wound black bears if one of the animals threatened a bee colony. "I know you came in here talking about Winnie the Pooh, but the gist of the bill is that you can shoot him," the Anne Arundel County Republican said during the House committee hearing this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC