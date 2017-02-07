Bill introduces criminal, civil penal...

Bill introduces criminal, civil penalties for ransomware

Read more: Washington Times

A bill that introduces steep penalties for the perpetrators of ransomware attacks, like the one that disabled the network of several Maryland hospitals last year, is making its way through the Maryland legislature. The bill defines ransomware attacks as felonies that would carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

