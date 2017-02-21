Bill in the Maryland General Assembly...

Bill in the Maryland General Assembly Would Permit Restrictions and...

House Bill 500, now pending the Maryland General Assembly, provides for a proposed amendment to Section 11-104 of the Maryland Condominium Act that would allow a condominium's bylaws to include "a restriction or prohibition on smoking tobacco products within the units or in the common elements." The proposed legislation would also amend Section 11-111 to authorize a council of unit owners to adopt a rule imposing such a restriction or prohibition.

