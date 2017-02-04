Best Week, Worst Week: Md. video game...

Best Week, Worst Week: Md. video game maker scores big win; Under Armour takes several hits

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Record

A Maryland video game maker won't be getting many "likes" from a Facebook subsidiary after winning a $500 million copyright infringement lawsuit, while slow fourth-quarter sales, a shakeup in upper management and a devaluation of its credit rating had Under Armour looking to hit the reset button this week. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the lawsuit ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan 8 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan 7 Solarman 1
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec '16 Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec '16 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec '16 Pence of Tides 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC