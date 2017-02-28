Barney Frank joins Maryland Democrats pushing bill to scrutinize Trump on banks

Maryland Democrats enlisted retired Rep. Barney Frank , one of the architects of the Dodd-Frank financial reforms, to lend a bit of glamour to their latest proposal to hold the Trump administration to account. Democrats in the General Assembly are proposing to create a commission to look out for moves in Washington to undo Dodd-Frank and other financial rules put into place as a response to the economy-wrecking housing crisis of 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.