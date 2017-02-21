As police OT soars, Baltimore City Council looks for cuts to help fund schools

City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young on Tuesday said he's grown angry the Baltimore Police Department continues to overspend its budget on overtime - and suggested cutting the agency to free up money to help with the massive city schools ' deficit. Budget officials revealed at an afternoon briefing that the police department is on pace to spend $43 million on overtime this fiscal year, even though only $16 million is budgeted for overtime.

