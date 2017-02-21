As police OT soars, Baltimore City Council looks for cuts to help fund schools
City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young on Tuesday said he's grown angry the Baltimore Police Department continues to overspend its budget on overtime - and suggested cutting the agency to free up money to help with the massive city schools ' deficit. Budget officials revealed at an afternoon briefing that the police department is on pace to spend $43 million on overtime this fiscal year, even though only $16 million is budgeted for overtime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC