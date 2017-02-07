Armed teenager is fatally shot by pol...

Armed teenager is fatally shot by police in Baltimore

22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Police in Baltimore fatally shot an armed 18-year-old man Tuesday during a foot pursuit, one day after he was released from jail on gun and drug charges, authorities said. At around 3 p.m., officers in the Tri-District area saw a vehicle with up to five occupants driving erratically, Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference.

