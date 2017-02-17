Appointee to head Maryland lottery nearing vote after delays
A Senate panel is scheduled to vote on the appointment of Maryland's acting lottery director - more than 21 months after Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him to the job. If the Senate Executive Nominations Committee votes to send Gordon Medenica's appointment to the full Senate, it could trigger a contentious debate due to questions raised about conflicts of interest and his commitment to minority business participation goals.
